Jersey schoolchildren enjoy free milk for World School Milk Day
Thousands of schoolchildren in Jersey will receive a healthy treat today.
Jersey Dairy will be providing around 6,000 children with free milk as part of World School Milk Day.
20 schools have agreed to take part - the most uptake the Dairy has ever seen.
We get a lot of positive feedback from children and parents about our milk, so are delighted to be helping primary schools take part in this world-wide event. Jersey milk contains a variety of nutrients which are important for the growth and development of young children and Jersey milk is a natural, nutritious and delicious drink.
As well as getting to try it, students were also able to learn about the health benefits, as milk is a good source of calcium and contains several vitamins to help children's growth, including iodine, potassium, phosphorus and vitamins B2 and B12.
WATCH: Samares School students give their verdict on the milk...