Jersey schoolchildren enjoy free milk for World School Milk Day

Thousands of schoolchildren in Jersey will receive a healthy treat today.

Jersey Dairy will be providing around 6,000 children with free milk as part of World School Milk Day.

20 schools have agreed to take part - the most uptake the Dairy has ever seen.

We get a lot of positive feedback from children and parents about our milk, so are delighted to be helping primary schools take part in this world-wide event. Jersey milk contains a variety of nutrients which are important for the growth and development of young children and Jersey milk is a natural, nutritious and delicious drink. Eamon Fenlon, Managing Director of Jersey Dairy

As well as getting to try it, students were also able to learn about the health benefits, as milk is a good source of calcium and contains several vitamins to help children's growth, including iodine, potassium, phosphorus and vitamins B2 and B12.