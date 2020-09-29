Jersey set for first medicinal cannabis clinic

A specialist medicinal cannabis clinic could soon open in Jersey.The company, Medicann says it is training several doctors in the island to be pain specialists, who will be able to prescribe medicinal cannabis to private patients. The medicines would then be dispensed by an island pharmacy. Medicann says its clinic will be up and running in the next few weeks.Some islanders are already importing medicinal cannabis from the UK, but say it's a costly and complicated process.James Bedding, who was paralysed from the shoulders down following an accident as a teenager, uses it to control painful spasms.

James Bedding relies on medicinal cannabis to deal with painful spasms. Credit: ITV Channel TV

He had to have a video consultation with a doctor at the UK clinic who then issued a prescription. James then had to apply for a licence to import cannabis from Jersey's Chief Pharmacist.

Once his import licence was approved, the UK company had to apply for an export licence. Jersey's Customs department then had to track and claim GST on the products once they arrived.James now spends up to £1,000 for a three month supply of Bedrocan and Bedica. He thinks an on-island clinic will help more people access the drugs:

I think that's going to bring costs down massively. For example, if you get a prescription you don't need to get three months in one go, you could probably get it weekly or monthly just to bring your costs down. James Bedding, Medicinal cannabis patient

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) does not currently recommend the use of medicinal cannabis, so it cannot be prescribed by Jersey's GPs. However, Dr Matt Doyle says there is a role for specialists to explore this area more.