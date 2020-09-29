Motorist has 'lucky escape' after St Catherine's crash

A motorist had a 'lucky escape' after crashing his car in the early hours of this morning.

He was 'trapped in a precarious position' when emergency services arrived at the scene.

Fire crews say the incident near St Catherine's in Jersey could have been fatal, if the driver had missed the tree he hit.

Rescuers winched the car to safety and cut the driver free.

The loop road was closed for several hours overnight, from the St Catherine's RNLI station. It has now reopened.

Police say no one was hurt and are investigating the cause of the incident.