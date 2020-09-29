Plans for Jersey's third Premier Inn put on hold

Discussions about Jersey's third Premier Inn have been put on hold.The news comes after the hotel chain's parent company, Whitbread, announced a restructuring that would cause 6,000 job losses.It says it now needs to focus on "operational matters" before talks surrounding the development continue.

I had been in dialogue with Whitbread over their live requirement for third Premier Inn hotel on additional land we own in St Helier. It is these discussions that have been put on hold whilst Whitbread focus on operational matters due to Covid. However, discussions are only on hold and when things settle, my understanding is that they want to continue with them. Brian McCarthy, Le Masurier Limited

While the plans for a third site have been put on hold, Jersey’s second 122 bed Premier Inn is due to be completed by October 2021.