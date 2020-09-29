Reality check for Real Housewives

Cameras have been spotted out in St Helier today filming more scenes for the upcoming TV series The Real Housewives of Jersey.

But as many stopped to catch a glimpse of the action, one member of the public had other ideas.

After spotting a green Bentley used for filming parking diagonally across a number of spaces, he decided to leave behind a note.

The camera crews were spotted filming on one of the boats at Elizabeth Marina.

The programme is set to premiere on the ITV Hub later this year before running weekly on ITVBe.

ITV says the series, which will serve as a 'sister series' to The Real Housewives of Cheshire, will "embrace all the island has to offer", bringing '"fun, laughter and, of course, plenty of glitz".