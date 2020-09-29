Public Health in Guernsey say reports of a confirmed case of on-island transmission of coronavirus are false.

Officials were responding to rumours online that the virus had spread within the community after several people had contacted them with concerns.

However, they say that these rumours stemmed from a 'misunderstanding' - and that no new cases of the island have been confirmed.

We are aware of rumours circulating on social media that there is a confirmed case of community seeding on island which has resulted in a number of people contacting Public Health with their concerns. It appears this has resulted from a misunderstanding. An individual believed that a friend had been identified as a ‘positive case’ when they had not. Statement from Guernsey Public Health

There are currently two active cases in the island but neither were confirmed in the last two days and neither are the result of community transmission.

Public Health say they would contact anyone who was required to self-isolate to advise them to do so and that anyone who is worried should visit their website for further information.