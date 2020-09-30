Almost £600k raised from registration plate auction - including £380k for J4

Almost £600,000 was raised from a Jersey auction last week.51 unusual registration plates went under the hammer, with J4 selling for the highest amount of £380,000.

J4 has historically been assigned to the government-owned official vehicle used by the Lieutenant Governor.

Some of the money raised from its sale will be used to replace the diesel-driven car with an electric vehicle, supporting the island in its goal to become carbon neutral.

The remaining funds raised through the auction will help fund other important infrastructure projects, including developing cycle paths and other similar green initiatives.