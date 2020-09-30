Changes to speed limits, traffic flow and parking times in Guernsey

Various changes are being made to speed limits, traffic flow and parking charges in Guernsey from Thursday 1 October.

Speed limits

In Vazon, from the Martello Tower to Fort Houmet access road, the limit will change from 25mph to 35mph. This will remain in place until 31 May 2021.

The stretch from Imperial Hotel to La Route du Coudre will also see the same change for the same time period.

Traffic flow

On Petit Bot Road and La Rue des Pages, the summer one-way restriction between the hours of 10am and 7pm will be removed, and two-way access will remain in place until 31 May 2021.

Parking charges

Approximately six parking spaces on the landward side of the road at the South Esplanade, opposite Credit Suisse, will change from two hour parking to 10 hour parking. This will be the case until 30 April 2021.

In addition, the 40 parking spaces on the seaward side of the road near the slipway that have been signed as two hour parking during the spring and summer months have reverted to 10 hour parking until next Spring.

At La Valette, the seaward side of the road between Horseshoe Pool and the Ladies Bathing Pool will change from two hour parking to 10 hour parking. This too will be until 30 April 2021.