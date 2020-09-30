Community Savings to support 'financially excluded' in Guernsey

People in Guernsey who have been previously unable to get a bank account, are now being offered help. Guernsey Community Savings has opened its premises on the Bordage and is taking on 'financially excluded' customers. The charity offers basic banking services for people with debt problems, former prisoners, or those leaving care, who would not be able to open a mainstream account.

Our premises are friendly and welcoming and now we can begin to help those who are financially excluded in Guernsey. This is so important, to encourage and help people take control of their lives, start building savings and become full members of the community. Peter Neville, Chairman of Guernsey Community Savings

It has proved so popular already that Community Savings bosses say they are having to reassess demand.

More agencies are keen to refer customers, however many potential customers have complex needs and it can be 'time-consuming' to help them.

The economic and social consequences of the Covid pandemic have increased the numbers needing support, and changes within the banking system mean people are having to find other ways to access the financial system. As awareness grows of what GCS does, we are already receiving requests to extend its services. Peter Neville, Chairman of Guernsey Community Savings

Guernsey's Prison Governor has welcomed the news, claiming 'it is vital for an individual to be able to access the banking system in order to do so many things that most people just take for granted'.

John De Carteret believes it has been a difficult restriction for so many ex-offenders that 'not only hinders them but their families and the wider economy'.