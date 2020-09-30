Free flu vaccinations offered to islanders in Guernsey

Thousands of people in Guernsey are being offered the flu vaccine for free this year.

Health officials say they hope that this year's programme will protect those most at risk, while the global Covid-19 pandemic continues, as well as relieve pressure from the health service.

Islanders in the following groups are eligible:

Healthcare workers

All children from aged two and up to and including school year seven

Those aged six months to under 65 years in clinical risk groups

Pregnant women

Those aged 65 years and over

Those in long-stay residential care homes and carers

Close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

Health and social care staff employed by a registered residential care/nursing home, home care provider or a voluntary managed hospice provider

Vaccinations will also be offered to individuals aged 50 to 64 at a later date.

We would really encourage islanders to have the flu vaccine this year so we can ensure our community receives the protection it brings. Having the vaccine protects both individuals and the wider community by limiting the spread of the influenza virus. This is particularly important this year and HSC are working hard with partners to ensure as many islanders as possible receive the vaccination. Jo Rocha, Health Protection Nurse from HSC Public Health

The States of Guernsey will pay for the vaccine, and contribute towards 50% the cost of clinical administration.

An announcement of when islanders can book their vaccination will come shortly.