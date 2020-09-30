James Webster: Bah humbug - Why tinsel is ticking me off

I normally love tinsel. I am usually counting down the days till it's socially acceptable to attach it to every surface. When the office tree appears I'll want to be there hanging up the lights and filling every branch with baubles. But this year the very thought of it is making me shudder.

The gift bags are ready in the shops to be bought and filled with presents Credit: ITV Channel TV

As I walk around town the boxes of mince pies are already appearing in the shops. The cards and gift bags are waiting to be bought. The festive drinks are appearing in the coffee shops and it won't be long before shops start getting their decorations out. Usually I'd be getting more and more excited about all the things to do with Christmas that I love - the films, the music, the get-togethers, the food (so much tasty food), the parties, getting a tree and remembering happy Christmas times past.

The sight of Christmas cakes piled up in the shops should be making me happy but it's reminding me of our lost summer. Credit: ITV Channel TV

This year though, the more hints of the Christmas countdown I see starting, the more I'm disliking it. It's just reinforcing what I'm feeling cheated out of. Every sign of Christmas is a sign that summer has been and gone and all the things we would normally enjoy in those warm and sunny months that couldn't happen this year are lost. I think for a long time I was clinging to the hope that maybe, just maybe by the end of the summer the coronavirus problem would have been starting to disappear and there would be more certainty about planning for the future. Even just a clue about how or when it might all end. Maybe the whole year wouldn't be lost.

Turkeys would rarely vote in favour of Christmas. This year I understand how they feel. Credit: ITV Channel TV

But here we are hurtling at full speed towards the end of 2020 and for me, every sign of Christmas is a reminder that this is the year that will feel like it just passed us by.

When lockdown started I worried that time would drag, that we would feel like we were stuck in a never ending limbo, but instead it feels like time is racing past. I don't want it to be Christmas yet. I don't want the yule log. I don't want the glittery decorations. I don't want want turkey and Santa and baubles. I want more sunshine and beaches and businesses open as normal and people able to journey in and out of our islands without fear of infections and quarantine.

Usually I'd be excited to eat my first mince pie of the season but not this year Credit: ITV Channel TV

I know that in the next few weeks I'm going to have to start to reconcile with the fact that the summer has gone. It's not that I don't want the nice shiny, glittery fun at all. I'm just not ready for winter yet, so please don't offer me a mince pie. I'm not ready to enjoy it.

