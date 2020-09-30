Tenants can now be evicted again in Jersey as protections against it removed

Landlords in Jersey can once again evict their tenants as the temporary suspension during lockdown has ended.

Regulations were put in place to protect islanders facing financial hardship and eviction, or becoming homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

They came into effect on 10 April but have now come to an end.

It's important that both landlords and tenants know and understand their rights and obligations for ending tenancies, and the correct way to seek an eviction. I would urge anyone who is in rental accommodation, or who is letting private property, to review the guidelines before taking any action, and to bear in mind that further support is always available. Senator Sam Mézec, Minister for Children and Housing

Anyone who believes they are being evicted illegally, can contact Environmental Health.