Man jailed for trying to smuggle £82,000 worth of drugs into Jersey
A 30-year-old man has been jailed for four years for trying to smuggle drugs with a street value of up to £82,000 into Jersey. Steven Herring was arrested at the airport in October 2019 with around 80 grams of heroin inside his body. A spokesman for Customs and Immigration said the sentence reflected the potentially devastating impact the drugs could have had in the community.
The four-year sentence handed down to Steven Herring by the Royal Court today, reflects the seriousness of this crime and the potentially devastating impact it could have had if the heroin had made its way into the Island community. Today’s sentencing should serve as a warning for any would-be drug traffickers - those who are caught will feel the full extent of the law.