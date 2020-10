Those isolating in Guernsey are being encouraged to display a poster in their windows.

It warns posties that those inside cannot come to the door.

The government is also reminding islanders to follow this advice, so they are not putting others at risk.

It is important that you do not open your door to anyone who comes to visit, whether they are dropping a delivery off or coming for a social visit. States of Guernsey

You can download the poster here.