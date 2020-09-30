Channel Islands Christmas Lottery tickets go on sale

Tickets for the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery are now on sale.

There is a guaranteed prize of £300,000, rising to more than £1 million if all 1,500,000 tickets are sold.

They will be cheaper this year, costing £2 instead of £3 following a survey of islanders.

3,382 Channel Islanders took part in the survey earlier this year following a fall in ticket sales in 2019.

Islanders felt the £3 ticket price was too high, and that the Christmas game should be capped at £2 a ticket. We hope that in light of this, and the challenges faced by the community and the charity sector this year, these decisions are well received by our players. Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer

The draw will be broadcast live on Thursday 17 December.