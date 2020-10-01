Cost of online shopping increases with Jersey GST threshold change

The cost of online shopping will rise for people in Jersey as a new threshold for Goods and Service Tax (GST) comes into force.

Islanders will have to pay the 5% charge on purchases valued at or above £135.

Previously GST was paid on imported products worth over £240.

The change was agreed by the States Assembly in December 2019, and was due to come into effect in July this year. The change was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The reduction of the "de minimis" level was introduced to enable local businesses to compete more fairly with off-Island retailers and support the local economy. It applies to goods which are bought by individuals for their own private use. Government of Jersey

The government says the move will encourage people to shop locally.