Dog restrictions on Channel Island beaches eased for winter

Dogs will be allowed off the lead on beaches across the Channel Islands from today (1 October).

The summer restrictions, which run from 1 May to 30 September, have now been relaxed - meaning dogs in Guernsey and Jersey can use beaches without restrictions.

Over the summer months, dogs are banned from a number of Guernsey's beaches while dogs in Jersey must be kept on a lead between 10:30am and 6pm.

Restrictions will be lifted at the following Guernsey beaches

Fermain

Petit Bot

L'Erée

Vazon (Northern end)

Cobo

Port Soif

L'Ancresse

Pembroke

However, they will remain in place in some locations:

Dogs are not allowed near the island's bathing pools.

A 'voluntary ban' will be in place on Richmond Beach during the winter. While dogs are legally allowed onto the beach, they should be kept away from Vazon South during the winter to protect the island's wading bird populations - some of which have declined by as much as 90% in the past four decades.

Dogs are not allowed on Lihou island or the causeway at any time.

Dog walkers on both islands are asked to pick up after their four legged friends or they could face a fine.

The easing of restrictions also means horses are allowed to exercise on Jersey's beaches at any time until 1 May 2021.