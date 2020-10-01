Parents in Guernsey and Alderney can now register their children for a place at Primary School in 2021.

Children must be registered before 3pm on Friday 18 December this year. Any registrations after that point will be given lower priority.

Application forms are available on the States website as well as from the schools themselves.

Forms for children seeking a place in Reception should be sent to the schools while those registering for a place in year 1 should be sent to Education Resources and Estates Management, based at Sir Charles Frossard House.

Along with completed forms, parents should also provide the following:

Photocopied proof of address (such as a utility bill or driving licence)

A copy of the child's birth certificate

Photo proof of the parent/carer's identity, such as a driving licence or passport

Catholic baptismal certificate, if applying to a voluntary school.

Children who have been baptised as Catholic are eligible to register at one of the island's two voluntary Catholic Primary schools. Those who have not been baptised will only be considered if there are no spaces available at their catchment school or if more children are needed to meet class sizes. Parents should contact the Education department for more details.

Parents can also register their child to attend a school that is not their catchment school by filling in a form on the States website but, they must also register with their catchment school. More information on catchment areas is available online.