Guernsey introduces regional travel guidance for Scotland and Wales

Scotland and Wales will be divided into regions under Guernsey's travel guidance.

The Civil Contingencies Authority says it has been made possible following further analysis of infection levels across the countries. Regional variations have already been introduced for England.

Major cities such as Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow all currently fall into regions categorised as Group A, meaning inbound passengers travelling from those locations must self isolate for 14 days on arrival into the Bailiwick.

Arrivals from major cities including Edinburgh and Cardiff will have to self isolate for 14 days under the current rules. Credit: PA

Effective today (1 October), both Scotland and Wales will be divided up into four regions.

Scotland

East Scotland

West Scotland

North Scotland

Scottish Islands (Including Orkney, Shetlands, Western Isles)

Wales

Mid Wales

North Wales

South East Wales

South West Wales

The CAA says the measures will be reviewed daily to balance the risks to the Bailiwick against the restrictions they place on islanders.