Guernsey introduces regional travel guidance for Scotland and Wales
Scotland and Wales will be divided into regions under Guernsey's travel guidance.
The Civil Contingencies Authority says it has been made possible following further analysis of infection levels across the countries. Regional variations have already been introduced for England.
Major cities such as Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow all currently fall into regions categorised as Group A, meaning inbound passengers travelling from those locations must self isolate for 14 days on arrival into the Bailiwick.
Effective today (1 October), both Scotland and Wales will be divided up into four regions.
Scotland
East Scotland
West Scotland
North Scotland
Scottish Islands (Including Orkney, Shetlands, Western Isles)
Wales
Mid Wales
North Wales
South East Wales
South West Wales
The CAA says the measures will be reviewed daily to balance the risks to the Bailiwick against the restrictions they place on islanders.