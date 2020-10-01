Jersey surfing charity sees demand 'skyrocket'

For many, getting out on the water has been a saving grace over the challenging past few months - but for anyone living with a disability, that is often a tricky prospect.

One charity in Jersey that supports people in exactly that situation is Healing Waves.

Set up in 2017, it helps people get involved in a range of water sports.

This summer the team says demand has risen sharply. There are now two hundred people on the books.

Demand's sky-rocketed this year. A lot of respite providers couldn't deliver respite to a lot of the children and a good number of adults aswell so we were getting requests in everyday for more service users that wanted to get out and access the water. Max Wiltshire, Co-founder, Healing Waves