Jersey's social security office will not fully reopen for the 'foreseeable future' - continuing to provide face-to-face support strictly on an appointment-only basis.

During the pandemic, Customer and Local Services, based at La Motte Street in St Helier, had to move to a largely telephone and web-based service.

However, a number of islanders have contacted ITV News to express their frustration at not being able to have their enquiries dealt with face-to-face, including some who do not have internet access or face other barriers using online and over-the-phone services.

Senator Kristina Moore - President of Scrutiny Liaison Committee and Corporate Services Panel - says she was told by the Chief Minister that the offices would not be reopening for the 'foreseeable future.'

Customer and Local Services say islanders with 'complex' queries or who might need additional support should contact them to arrange an appointment and that steps were being taken to meet their needs.

We have introduced the SignVideo service to allow British Sign Language users to access an interpretation service. We are also continuing to deliver our Closer to Home roadshows across the Island, to bring services to Islanders who find it difficult or inconvenient to make the trip into town. Ian Burns, Director General of Customer and Local Services

Mr Burns said staff were answering around 4,000 phone calls a week and had received more than 5,000 online forms over the course of September.

These queries concerned issues such as registration cards, changes to income support and attestation certificates among others.