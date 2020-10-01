Lincolnshire couple to get married while running Jersey Marathon course

Many of us have in our minds a dream wedding; bells ringing, a wonderfully decorated venue and white gown, arriving in a luxury car.

Well, not for one Lincolnshire couple who will switch the walk down the aisle with a 26.2 mile run this weekend.

Holidaymakers - and keen runners - Sue Bowden and Colin Johnson will be tying the knot on Sunday whilst completing the Jersey Marathon.

The event was officially cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead runners were asked to choose their own course and take on the distance.

The happy couple will tackle the official course and hold their ceremony part way through, as the island holds a special place in both their hearts.

Jersey was the first place Colin visited outside of mainland UK. He returned later with his girlfriend, Sue, on their first holiday after meeting in 2006.

Since they have visited many more times. Running two Jersey Marathons, falling in love with the landscape and friendly islanders, Sue called Jersey an ‘obvious choice’.

Marriage is about endurance. Marriage is long term. A marathon is long term. There are so many comparisons between the two, the commitment, effort and endurance. Colin Johnson

The bride and groom are keeping the location of their ceremony a secret, to make it special for the select few family members and friends who are attending.