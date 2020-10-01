Only eight prisoners registered to vote in Guernsey election

Only eight out of 84 inmates in Guernsey's prison have registered to vote in the upcoming general election.

Inmates at Les Nicolles Prison have been given access to candidate manifestos in their cells and can vote by post.

The prison’s Governor said more inmates had signed up than usual but he had hoped for more.

I’ve got no idea why the numbers are the way they are, you can never guess. One of the founding tenets of being in a democracy is about being able to vote in a free election - but ultimately the decision to vote is on the individual. John De Carteret, Governor, Les Nicolles Prison

Unlike in the UK where prisoners serving a custodial sentence with convictions cannot vote, prisoners in Guernsey are allowed to vote.

The Prison Reform Trust in the UK say prisoners participation in elections is important for democracy and others argue it can help reduce reoffending rates.