President of Alderney States thanks staycationers for salvaging tourism industry

The President of the States of Alderney has thanked people for helping to ‘salvage’ the islands tourism industry through the staycation programme.

The Staycation Club was set up to encourage people to holiday in the islands and help restart the tourist economy.

Since, hundreds of people have gone on holiday within the bailiwick.

Little did we imagine in the dark days of early April that opportunities would present themselves to salvage, in some part, our vital hospitality sector over the summer months. I have had countless accounts from holiday-makers about how enjoyable their time here has been and how friendly they have found us to be. William Tate, President, Alderney States

William Tate said staycations have given the islands an ‘unrivalled’ opportunity to support each other's economies.