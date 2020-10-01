Sark's new slaughterhouse opens

Sark's new £350,000 slaughterhouse officially opened this morning (1 October).

The slaughter house was opened by His Excellency Sir Ian Corder.

Politicians voted unanimously to replace the dilapidated one last year.

They said at the time it is "desperately needed to keep the island going, for visitors to come and see the animals in the field and for the meat".

Around forty residents came to the opening and then had a look around the new facility. Credit: ITV Channel TV

One of the slaughtermen in Sark said the facility is a ‘big advantage’ for the island.

If we haven't got this facility then we can't export meat off island. We can't consume enough meat internally for farmers to continue, so exporting is key and this means exporting is possible. Gavin Nicolle, Slaughterman

The new slaughterhouse, on the east coast of Sark, will be in operation early November.