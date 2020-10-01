Sky high cost of flying to Madeira

Thousands of Madeirans living in Jersey could find it unaffordable to fly directly home, ITV News has learned.

A summer of cancelled flights has caused Estrela Travel, the only operator between the islands, to increase prices in an effort to recoup costs.

They say they are struggling to balance the books.

Carlos Santos Costa, Owner of Estrela Travel Credit: ITV Channel TV

I’m doing everything I can not to fold the business. It provides a very important service to the community. But if the cost of flying carries on going up, which I suspect it will, and people simply can’t afford to fly with us we will close because we won’t have any passengers. Carlos Santos Costa, Owner of Estrela Travel

However, some people have said the flights are becoming too expensive.

Flights in July and August this year were as much as £579 return for adults and children- compared to a maximum of £350 in 2018.

This Christmas flights are set to cost as much as £729 return- compared to around £300 two years earlier.

Bruna Abreu says she flies via Gatwick to avoid flying directly Credit: ITV Channel TV

Bruna has lived in Jersey for the last 15 years and goes to Madeira regularly to visit.

In recent years she has stopped flying directly, choosing instead to travel via London. Even if she needs to stay in a hotel, she says the price is cheaper.

I don’t want to fly with them, I’d rather to go through Gatwick. I’m still young and I can walk but I understand if people have health issues the struggle they go through. Bruna Abreu

Estrela Travel say they are doing everything they can to keep the service going for the Portuguese community in Jersey.