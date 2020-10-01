Storm Alex: Condor cancels sailings

Condor has cancelled all high speed sailings between the Channel Islands, Poole and St Malo on Friday 2 October due to weather conditions.

The company have also placed Saturday’s (3 October) Poole service under review.

It comes as wet and wild weather has been forecast over the next few day as Storm Alex moves closer to the islands.

The worst of the winds could be from Friday (2 October) morning.

With predicted wind speeds of 57 knots and wave heights of 3.5m in the Channel Islands’ area, which are outside safe berthing limits, we have cancelled high speed services on Friday 2 October. Further disruption to services is anticipated to passenger and freight services over this weekend until Storm Alex has passed through the Islands early next week. Condor Spokesperson

Tide and wind warnings have been issued across the Channel Islands.

Customers are advised to keep checking the ferry company's website for the latest guidance.

