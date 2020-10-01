Islanders faced disruption this morning, following the arrival of the first storm of the autumn.

Jersey's mail plane and incoming Heathrow flights were cancelled, while Victoria Avenue was closed westbound, causing lengthy delays for morning commuters.

Meanwhile Guernsey had 44 millimetres of rain in just 24 hours.

Levels of rainfall could exceed the monthly average for October (105mm) as early as Monday.

People have been warned to keep well away from the sea, until storm Alex has passed.

Jersey Coastguard are also advising boat owners to ensure they check their vessels and in Guernsey the coast guard has requested islanders check their kayaks.

One Jersey business had to close its doors to customers this morning due to the storm.

The Lookout Cafe hasn't closed because of bad weather since it opened 5 years ago.

The conditions have led Condor Ferries to cancel high speed sailings from the UK and to France on Friday.

WATCH: Sophia Bird's full forecast