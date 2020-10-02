Dog bites teenage girl in Jersey

A teenage girl was taken to A&E after being bitten by a dog in Jersey.

The girl was walking across the zebra crossing outside the Co-Op Charing Cross when she was bitten by the small black dog, reportedly a Manchester Terrier or Miniature Pinscher.

It happened shortly after 5pm on Tuesday 29 September.

Police reports say it is believed that the dog was with a man standing outside the shop at the time.

He also had another similar dog with him.

Police are asking for witnesses to contact them on 01534 612612.