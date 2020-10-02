Guernsey man with Tourettes becomes TikTok star
A man from Guernsey has become an internet sensation after posting TikToks about his Tourette's syndrome.
Glen Cooney has amassed more than 250,000 followers on the platform - and over three million likes.
TikTok allows users to create and share short videos of around 15 seconds, usually of themselves and often in a lip sync format.
Glen and his family share videos of them doing fun activities, including making slime and cooking.
Tourettes syndrome is a neurological condition which causes involuntary and uncontrollable sounds and movements known as tics. You can find out more here.
Through his unique way of raising awareness about the condition, Glen has raised more than £3,000 for Tourette's Action.