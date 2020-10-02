Guernsey man with Tourettes becomes TikTok star

A man from Guernsey has become an internet sensation after posting TikToks about his Tourette's syndrome.

Glen Cooney has amassed more than 250,000 followers on the platform - and over three million likes.

TikTok allows users to create and share short videos of around 15 seconds, usually of themselves and often in a lip sync format.

Glen and his family share videos of them doing fun activities, including making slime and cooking.

Tourettes syndrome is a neurological condition which causes involuntary and uncontrollable sounds and movements known as tics. You can find out more here.

Watch Keilan Webster’s report here:

Through his unique way of raising awareness about the condition, Glen has raised more than £3,000 for Tourette's Action.