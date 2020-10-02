Guernsey Together bond to be launched in January

A Guernsey Together bond is expected to be launched in January 2021.

The bond aims to get local people to invest and save money.

Proceeds raised by the bond will support Guernsey’s ‘Revive and Thrive’ strategy, aimed at helping the island recover post coronavirus.

The bond was approved by Guernsey's Government in May and they have now appointed investment firm Ravenscroft to run it.

The funds raised through the proceeds of the Guernsey Together Bond will be of huge value in allowing us to make the investments in our Island that we’ll need to deliver Revive and Thrive and build back to a position far better than where we would have seen ourselves as a community, pre-pandemic. Deputy Lyndon Trott, Policy & Resources Committee Vice-President

They hope £50million will be raised through islanders saving ‘moderate’ amounts.

Further details are expected to be released in January.