Islanders asked to not walk dogs on Richmond, Guernsey, this winter

People in Guernsey are being asked not to walk their dogs on Richmond this winter.

A sign has been put in place requesting that people who use the beach to follow the voluntary dog ban.

The ban is in place to help prevent disturbance which can result in the birds having a reduced feeding time and increased energy use - leading to lower winter survival rates.

La Société Guernesiaise's hope it will help protect the "declining shorebird species" which are now at the brink of local extinction.

90% 90% decline in the number of turnstone and dunlin bird numbers in Guernsey's since 1980.

The Société says shorebirds are a "particularly vulnerable species" which can help maintain the diversity of other organisms, control pests, and be indicators of environmental health and potential disease outbreaks.

The easiest way we can all help is to avoid needlessly disturbing birds as they feed and rest on our beaches. We would encourage the public to spare a thought for our vulnerable wildlife and to keep a reasonable distance. Jamie Hooper, La Société Guernesiaise

What can you do to help protect shorebirds?