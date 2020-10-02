Vulnerable people in Jersey may be at an increased risk of malnutrition because of lockdown restrictions, a senior dietician has warned.

Health experts are launching a new campaign to stress the importance of a healthy diet as part of Malnutrition Awareness Week.

They warn that malnutrition can have a particular impact on those who are frail or have underlying health conditions including cancer, respiratory conditions and autoimmune diseases - which could be exacerbated because of lockdown.

Vulnerable groups of people, including the elderly population, may be less likely to shop for food as frequently which can further increase the risk of malnutrition. There are several schemes across the Island to improve access to food and other provisions such as Age Concern, Connect Me scheme and local home delivery services which we will be promoting this winter. Anna Pallot, Senior Dietician

The aim of the campaign is to help practitioners spot the signs of malnutrition and to take steps to prevent it, using information from the Malnutrition Task Force and BAPEN, a group of UK-based organisations specialising in nutrition.

The awareness week will provide HCS staff with tools and resources on how to identify malnutrition, how to help prevent it and what to do if they have concerns about patients, friends or family members.