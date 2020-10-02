Polling stations open in Guernsey
Polling stations in Guernsey open today.
Unlike previous elections, where you may only have one day to cast your vote, this time there are four days to choose from:
Saturday 3 October
Sunday 4 October
Tuesday 6 October
Wednesday 7 October
People who are registered on the Electoral Roll can vote at either their parish polling station or at one of the super-polling stations, and can choose up to 38 names from a list of 119 candidates.
All polling stations are open 8am - 8pm.
Gary Burgess has this rundown of how it'll work...