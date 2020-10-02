Polling stations open in Guernsey

Polling stations in Guernsey open today.

Unlike previous elections, where you may only have one day to cast your vote, this time there are four days to choose from:

Saturday 3 October

Sunday 4 October

Tuesday 6 October

Wednesday 7 October

People who are registered on the Electoral Roll can vote at either their parish polling station or at one of the super-polling stations, and can choose up to 38 names from a list of 119 candidates.

All polling stations are open 8am - 8pm.