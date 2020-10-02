Postal voting deadline extended by Guernsey Post

The deadline to post ballot papers has been extended by Guernsey Post.

All postal votes can now be put in any post box by 6am on Wednesday 7 October, in time for them to be received by 8pm that evening.

More than 21,000 people have registered for postal voting for the general election.

The company says they have extended the deadline to give more time for people to get their votes in.

The government has issued advice to anyone registered for a postal vote:

If you have registered for a postal vote, you must use your postal vote - you will not be issued with a ballot paper in a polling station.

Completed postal votes should be returned by post, however if you miss the return postal deadline your postal vote can be dropped off to any polling station on 7 October before 8pm. If this is necessary, your pack must be completed as per the instructions in the postal pack and then hand delivered to a member of the Polling Station Team. You must not put your postal vote into the ballot box.

Your postal vote pack must be received by 8pm on 7 October.

You do not have to use all 38 votes. You can vote for as many as you want to up to a maximum of 38, but if you vote for more than 38 your entire ballot paper will be spoilt and your votes will not count.

