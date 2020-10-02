Pride of Britain 2020: Channel Islands winner revealed

Lisa Jacobs has been crowned the 2020 Channel Islands Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year.

Guest judge, Dr Nicola Brink, was the one who picked Lisa as the winner out of four finalists.

Dr Nicola Brink was this year's guest judge for the Channel Islands Fundraiser of the Year award. Credit: ITV Channel TV

I have to say all of the candidates were of an immensely high standard and it was an incredibly difficult choice, but there was one stand-out candidate for me, and that was Lisa Jacobs. I thought Lisa was a completely outstanding candidate and a very well-deserved winner of the Pride of Britain. Dr Nicola Brink, Pride of Britain guest judge

Over the past 14 years, Lisa has raised over £236,000 for Mont A l'Abbe School in Jersey, where her son is a pupil.

It was the school's headteacher, Liz Searle, who nominated her for the award.

Not only is she an amazing mum who has had to deal with the challenges that raising a child with additional needs brings, but she's always thought of others and how she can improve life for them. We're all really proud of her achievements and supremely grateful for all the graft and sheer determination she's put in to raise huge amounts of money for the school. Liz Searle, Headteacher of Mont A l'Abbe School

WATCH: Becky Lancashire surprises Lisa at work...

