Guernsey entrepreneur killed during speed record attempt

Guernsey's Zef Eisenberg has died whilst attempting to break the British Land Speed Record.

The 47-year-old was racing at Elvington Airfield, a former RAF Base in Yorkshire, when a car crashed yesterday (1 October) afternoon.

Zef Eisenberg is best known for his daredevil challenges, breaking over 40 records, building and driving extreme bikes and cars.

A recent ITV4 series ‘Speed Freaks’ followed Zef driving a car at 200mph on the Pendine Sands in Wales.

Outside of extreme challenges, Zef Eisenberg founded the sports nutritional product company Maximuscle.

North Yorkshire Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Zef was a truly unique character whose passion for speed came across vividly in his presenting, and his personal and professional achievements are testament to his drive and determination. He will be missed enormously by everyone who worked with him and our condolences go to his friends and family. Satmohan Panesar, ITV Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment