Three years in prison for Jersey paedophile

A Jersey man has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to six offences relating to indecent images of children.

James William Gervaise Le Gros also plead guilty to another offence after engaging with a 12-year-old girl online inciting her to performs sexual acts.

However 64-year-old James Le Gros was actually messaging a decoy profile created by the UK Child Online Safety Team.

The team then contacted Jersey Police in April this year.

Le Gros pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent images of children, one of distributing or showing indecent images of children and a seventh charge of conspiring or inciting another to commit an offence.

Jersey’s Royal Court gave him a three year prison sentence and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Anyone who has concerns about suspected Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation can contact the MASH on 01534 519000 or the Public Protection Unit on 01534 612612.