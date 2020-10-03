Guernsey's Halfway Cafe to close its doors for good

The Halfway Cafe in Guernsey is closing down on 4 October. It has stood at the halfway mark between St Peter Port and St Sampson for more than 40 years.

The cafe owner, Richard Crook, blames persistent roadworks for taking away customers.

Mr Crook has run the cafe for eight years and says he is "incredibly sad" its journey has come to an end.

I'm just sad. It's been a part of my life and a part of a lot of my customers. I never thought I'd get rich from this. The richness comes from the customers and their families, their kinds and the time you get to spend with them. I'm going to miss that the most. Richard Crook, Halfway Cafe

The last day of trading in on Sunday 4 October.