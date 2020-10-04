Alderney's ban on single use plastic bags to come info force early next year

A ban on single use plastic bags will come into force in Alderney early next year.

The legislation has been approved by the island's Policy & Finance Committee.

This month the committee approved a draft Projet de Loi - which will stop retailers, restaurants and delivery services being able to supply single-use plastic bags.

Biodegradable bags will be included in the ban due to uncertainty about how well they degrade, and Alderney does not have the facilities to process them.

The ban does not apply to 'bags for life', black waste sacks, pet waste bags or packaging in which goods are sealed or contained before sale.

A Working Group consisting of Alderney Chamber of Commerce, Alderney Wildlife Trust, States Member Annie Burgess, States Works and Economic Development sought the views of the island's retailers with feedback indicating support for an island-wide ban.

Last year, Alderney committed to the Blue Islands Charter which listed a number of objectives including a ban on single-use plastic entering the island, in particular to protect the marine environment.

The Policy and Finance Committee has now asked St James' Chambers, which drafted the proposed law, to carry out a final check before seeking approval from the Ministry of Justice.

It will then be presented to the full States of Alderney for final agreement.

Island Hall staff will prepare public information about what is covered by the legislation and although the States will have powers to inspect outlets and enforce the ban.

The legislation is viewed as 'good practice' and an endorsement of Alderney's green credentials.