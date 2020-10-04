Jersey's Cineworld could remain closed for the foreseeable future

There are fears Jersey's only cinema could remain closed for the foreseeable future after the Cineworld chain announced it is "considering the temporary closure" of its UK sites.

In a statement it says "a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can."

The closures come as the release of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, was further delayed from November to spring 2021.

It is understood bosses will write to the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, to tell them that cinema has become "unviable" as studios keep putting back blockbuster releases.

128 sites across the UK and Ireland would be affected with more than 5000 jobs at risk.

Unlike sites elsewhere, Jersey's Cineworld has not reopened since it closed due to the pandemic in March.