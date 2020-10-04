Nursery children gift harvest baskets to Guernsey's Age Concern members

Children at the Little Learners Day Nursery in St Peter Port, Guernsey have made harvest baskets to give to Age Concern members.

The owner of the nursery, Sue Savident, thought it would be a "nice idea" to mark the annual harvest festival differently this year.

We felt with Covid everyone was a bit down with being stuck at home. We thought it would be quite nice to do something for the elderly people. They were over the moon with it. So we did 40 little fruit baskets for the children to give next door. Sue Savident, Owner of Little Learners Day Nursery

Age Concern members have weekly meetings in various parishes. On Thursday, the nursery children went next door to St Stephen's Community Centre to give the baskets.

The old and the young mix well together. And to give us this present, it's wonderful. Age Concern member

It was an opportunity for children under the age of four to mix with some of Guernsey's older members in the community.