Panel to review decision making process behind final Jersey Hospital site

Jersey's Scrutiny Review Panel will look at how the decision for the final hospital site will be made.

It comes as a shortlist of two sites was announced on 4 September; People's Park and Overdale.

The review will focus on the decision-making process in determining the final site recommendation. In particular it will look at:

Fairness

Transparency

Appropriateness

Overall cost, affordability and value for money

The Chair of the Panel says examining the decision is important to ensure "fairness and transparency".

It is important the process is scrutinised to determine whether the decision was undertaken with fairness and transparency and if it will deliver the best available site which will meet the needs of islanders. Senator Kristina Moore, Scrutiny Review Panel Chair

The Panel says it intends to hold public hearings with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister in his role as Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group.

As part of the process it will collect evidence by getting the views of industry experts and the public.

The review is expected to take place until the end of October, with the debate due to take place in November.

A report, including any findings and recommendations, will be published in time for the debate. Islanders can share their thoughts with the panel on social media or online.