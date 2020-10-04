Set to go the distance: Couple tie the knot during Jersey marathon

For many people running a marathon is a challenge enough, without squeezing a wedding day in the middle of it.

But one couple visiting Jersey this weekend did just that, making them the first people to get married whilst running the island's marathon.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The event was officially cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead runners were asked to choose their own course and take on the distance.

Colin and Sue Johnson from Lincolnshire tied the knot at Corbière Lighthouse, 18 miles into the course, before completing the final seven miles to St Helier.

Despite the weather disrupting travel plans, their family were also able to join them for the ceremony and evening celebrations. Some family members also ran with the couple for the final five kilometres.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey was the first place Colin visited outside of mainland UK and was the first place the couple went on holiday after meeting in 2006.

They have since run two Jersey Marathons and got engaged on the island, making it the ‘obvious choice’ of location for their wedding.