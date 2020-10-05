19 homes in Sark to be cut off from the electricity grid on Wednesday

19 residents in Sark will be cut off from the electricity grid on Wednesday morning. It follows a dispute between Sark Electricity and a landowner. The equipment that serves the homes at La Tour now has to be removed.

The electricity provider had intended to fight the move in court, but bosses say it could not afford to.

The summons demanded the equipment should be removed under trespass and nuisance grounds and due to health and safety concerns.

After the cut off, the homes will be powered by temporary equipment from the Emergency Committee. The utility company say it will try to reconnect most of the homes in the future, but adds it "cannot say when this will occur".