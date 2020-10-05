Guernsey Election: The Results

The results of the 2020 Guernsey Election are expected by the end of today (Thursday 8 October).

38 Deputies will be voted in from the list of 119 candidates.

The election was due to take place in June 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, islanders have been casting their vote this October and the count will take place at Beau Séjour Leisure Centre today.

We will be updating this article with the list of the winning 38 Deputies when the declaration has finished...

Why is this year's election so different?

For the first time in Guernsey’s history, voters will cast their ballot on an island-wide basis.

The old system - where you would vote for candidates in your district - was replaced during a referendum in 2018.

Over 31,000 people who signed up to this year's Electoral Roll could cast 38 votes - that is the number of Deputies in the States of Guernsey - on a ballot paper that had 119 candidates.

As usual, the Chief Minister and Presidents of government committees will not be decided until the middle of October.