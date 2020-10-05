Jersey Occupation hero celebrates turning 100

A Jersey man who risked his life to help escaped Russian slaves during the Occupation has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Bob Le Sueur was joined by friends and family for a party at St Clement's Parish Hall.

During the Second World War and Jersey's occupation he put his life at risk by helping those sheltering escapee slaves. He was an insurance clerk so was able to move around the island more easily to support them. He was awarded an MBE for his bravery in 2013.

In 2018 Bob was also given a special award for supporting the island's relationship with France.

In 2018 Bob was given the level of 'Chevalier' in the Ordre de la Pléiade, for those who promote the French language in their own country Credit: ITV Channel TV

At his birthday party special guest, the Lieutenant Governor, read out Bob's birthday card from the Queen.

I am so grateful to have lived so long into a time where life is so much better than it once was. Bob Le Sueur MBE

Islanders took to social media to wish "an ordinary man who's had an extraordinary life" a happy birthday.