Jersey's first theatrical production since lockdown set to hit the stage

Jersey's first theatrical production to open since lockdown will hit the stage next week.

Jersey Arts Centre will host three short plays each night sharing the theme of looking after older people in our communities. They are being staged by the Jersey Amateur Dramatic Club.

Those attending the performances will have to follow restrictions:

Observing all our signs, instructions and room capacities

Following the advice and guidance of both JAC staff and Cafejac staff

Maintaining physical distancing at all times

Ensuring frequent and proper hand washing and hygiene measures

Being vigilant in the use of toilet facilities and sanitising hands before and after use

Not entering the building if you are showing or experiencing the symptoms of Covid-19

We will continue to be guided by official advice from the Government of Jersey and public health authorities. Thank you so very much for your continued support of Jersey Arts Centre: to our incredible team of volunteer stewards, committee members, audiences, and to our loyal and dedicated staff. Jersey Arts Centre

Last month Jersey Opera House announced that it will stay closed until spring next year.

Many shows that were originally scheduled for 2020 have now been cancelled or postponed.

The Opera House says it is "too soon" to consider an opening date and is continuing to issue refunds for cancelled shows.

The Opera House says it remains optimistic about the future and is focused on ensuring that it can provide an atmosphere that will make its customers and artists feel confident, comfortable and safe when it reopens.

The theatre was illuminated red on 6 July to raise awareness of the worrying financial situation many venues now find themselves in.