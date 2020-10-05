Parish polling opens in Guernsey today

People across Guernsey have two more days to cast their vote in this year's election.

Islanders can vote in their local polling stations today and tomorrow between 8am and 8pm.

Unlike previous elections, where islanders may have only had one day to cast their vote, this time there were four days to choose from:

Saturday 3 October (now closed)

Sunday 4 October (now closed)

Tuesday 6 October 8am - 8pm

Wednesday 7 October 8am - 8pm

People who are registered on the Electoral Roll can vote at either their parish polling station or at the super-polling station at the Princess Royal Performing Arts Centre, and can choose up to 38 names from a list of 119 candidates.

All polling stations are open 8am - 8pm.