Plans to make all arrivals self-isolate in Jersey from 13 October

People travelling to Jersey from a "green region" will have to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result, if plans are approved by the States tomorrow.

Deputy Inna Gardiner put forward the proposition asking for this change to be made compulsory immediately. The Health Minister has lodged an amendment, delaying the start date to midnight on 13 October.

At a briefing today the Government of Jersey said 100% of arrival travel swabs will be done on-island by then and should be turned around, on average, in 12 hours. However, on-island swabs for key workers and follow up tests could still be sent away, taking longer to process.

Isolation is being made compulsory as infection rates are expected to rise, even though travel numbers are set to decrease during the autumn and winter months.

A mandatory second test at day five for arrivals from green regions and countries has already been implemented.

The new requirement to isolate until a Day 0 negative test will help to maintain the confidence of Islanders and other travellers in Jersey’s rapid testing capacity, while also minimising any inconvenience. We have made this change as soon as practicably possible, once the on-island lab is able to analyse the swabs of all arriving passengers and provide results within an average of 12 hours. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Until the isolation becomes compulsory, those waiting for their test result are asked to:

Limit time away from the home or from their accommodation

Limit social contact with others

Adhere to one metre physical distancing

Avoid public transport, where possible

Avoid indoor gatherings, including bars and restaurants, where possible

Follow good hand and respiratory hygiene and remain vigilant for any known symptoms.

